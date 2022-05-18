This week’s athlete of the week (5/16) is Aiden Asby from Bolivar High School.

Asby is a senior on the Liberators boys’ golf team.

And he closed out his high school career with a round to remember.

At the state tournament in New Bloomfield, Asby fired an opening round 73.

Then he came right back and fired an under-par second round of 71.

His 144 overall was the best in the field and earned him the title of state champion.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Aiden Asby from Bolivar High School.