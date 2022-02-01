This week’s athlete of the week (1/31) is Aidan Burns from Thayer High School.

Burns is a sophomore guard on the Thayer boys’ basketball team.

But he did not play like a sophomore this past weekend.

Burns led the team in scoring with 32 points against Bolivar in the Liberators’ tournament championship game.

It capped what was a 63 point weekend that ended with the Bobcats hoisting the trophy.

Burns play a big reason Thayer is a top-ranked team in class 3, and smelling a title run.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Aidan Burns from Thayer High School.