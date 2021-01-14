High School Athlete of the Week: Kyle Scharbrough

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. –Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Branson junior, Kyle Scharbrough.

The Branson Pirates took on the Glendale Falcons last week.

The Falcons would strike first with a three and would go up 7-1.

But the Pirates weren’t done as Scharbrough hit a three tying the game at nine.

Branson and Glendale would battle throughout the game but the Pirates would come out on top winning 76-71.

Scharbrough was the leading scorer in the game dropping 34 points to help the Pirates win.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

