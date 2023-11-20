REPUBLIC–This week’s Athlete of the Week is Kieran Govan.

Govan is a freshman on the Republic Tigers High School football team.

This past Saturday, in the Tigers Class 5 State Quarterfinal contest against Helias Catholic, Govan made arguably the two biggest plays of the game.

Govan recovered not one, but two consecutive onside kicks for the Tigers, leading to two straight touchdowns, which helped them win. Sending Republic to its first State Final Four since 1986.

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Kieran Govan.