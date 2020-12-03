High School Athlete of the Week: Hannah Gibbons

GREENWOOD, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the week Greenwood freshman Hannah Gibbons.

The Greenwood Lady Blue Jays played the Diamond Lady Wildcats for their first game of the season and home opener.

The Lady Blue Jays had an early deficit to overcome but Gibbons gave the Lady Blue Jays a fighting chance.

She even brought them to within a point with 30 seconds left in the game.

But it wasn’t enough as the lady Blue Jays lost 52 – 51.

Though the team lost, Gibbons started her high school career by scoring 31 points.

