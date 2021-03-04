High School Athlete of the Week: Grant Harper

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Greenwood senior Grant Harper.

Last week the Greenwood Blue Jays faced off against the Marionville Comets in Class 3 District 11 semifinals.

The Blue Jays dominated the game with three players securing a double-double and five players scoring in double-digits.

Harper was one of those players leading the Blue Jays with 13 points and adding 10 assists.

The Blue Jays would go on to defeat the Comets 76-39.

