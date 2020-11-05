High School Athlete of the Week: Dante Sample

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week sophomore Dante Sample from Hillcrest.

High school football playoffs have started and the Hillcrest Hornets took on the Logan-Rogersville Wildcats in the first round of the Class 4 State Tournament.

Sample would sting the Wildcats all night with his running game.

He would rush for 121 yards in the second quarter alone to help Hillcrest upset Logan-Rogersville with a score of 42 to 28.

The Hillcrest Hornets will move on to the district semifinals to face the Carl Junction Bulldogs on Friday, Nov. 6.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a photo or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

