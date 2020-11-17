High School Athlete of the Week: Dakota Wilson

MARIONVILLE, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week junior Dakota Wilson from Marionville, Missouri.

The Marionville Comets faced off against the Lockwood Tigers for the Class 1 District 4 Championship.

Wilson started strong for the Comets running 51-yards for the first touchdown of the night.

He also finished the game with the winning one-yard touchdown.

Comets would beat the Tigers 28 to 21 to remain undefeated on the season and winning their first District Championship since 2014.

Marionville will move on to face undefeated Windsor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Do you have an Athlete of the Week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

