FAIR GROVE–This week’s Athlete of the Week is Blake Winterberg.

Winterberg is a 6’1 senior on the Fair Grove High School boys basketball team.

Last Friday, in the Eagles matchup with Marshfield, Winterberg did it all in the first half. Scoring, assisting, rebounding and stealing the ball en rout to Fair Grove’s 63-45 victory.

So far this season, Winterberg’s guided the Eagles to a 3-1 start. With the team averaging 53 points per contest, while only allowing 42.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to dlucy@kolr10.com. Again, that’s dlucy@kolr10.com

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Blake Winterberg.