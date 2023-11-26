GLENDALE–This week’s Athlete of the Week is Avery Givens.

Givens is a senior on the Glendale High School girls basketball team.

Last Monday, Givens was a catalyst in the Lady Falcons one-sided road victory against the Willard Lady Tigers.

Givens scored 8 of the Lady Falcons 26 first half points, as she and her teammates exploded in the second half, outscoring Willard 24-8 over the final 2 quarters to win 50-28.

Do you have an Athlete of the Week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to dlucy@kolr10.Com. Again, that’s dlucy@kolr10.Com

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Avery Givens.