High flying MSU Bears make Ford feel better

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears hit the hardwood at JQH Arena Wednesday night looking for two things.

First and foremost, a new sense of purpose.

And secondly, and end to a three game losing streak.

Dana Ford was on the sideline coaching, but still battling the flu.

His team made him feel better.

Tulio Da Silva with the jump hook and off the window, it’s 6-3 Bears.

The other big man Gaige Prim was on the floor at the same time, and gets this reverse layup, 8-3.

Then the inside look to Da Silva and the Brazilian slams it home, 15-7.

Keandre Cook, off the bench, and the three, it’s 18-9 Missouri State.

Da Silva had a big game, working hard in the lane and kisses it off the window, 22-12.

Josh Hall, nice pass down the lane to Prim for the layup 29-19.

Some defense, Cook with the steal, and the slam dunk, Missouri State led 42-26 at the half.

And then the Bears ran away in the second half, Prim with a slam dunk to get things going 51-29.

Da Silva hits this jumper, he led all scorers with 22 points.

Lamont West with the shot fake and the dunk, 59-32.

Keandre Cook all alone for the three pointer, Bears by 30, Cook had 18.

And Missouri State wins big time 80-60.

Afterwards Ford joked about his health.

“No, I don’t have coronavirus, but I could have used a Corona after a couple of these games in the Valley. I thought tonight out of 40 minutes, I would say we probably played hard for 36 minutes. I think down the stretch we let up a little bit but its a good step in the right direction,” said Ford.