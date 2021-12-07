Hiebert named Hermann Trophy semifinalst

ST. LOUIS, Mo–The Missouri Athletic Club named MSU senior soccer star Kyle Hiebert a semifinalist for the prestigious Mac Hermann Trophy.

This is the Heisman Trophy for collegiate soccer.

In our Bear Nation report, this is the second straight year that Hiebert has been named a semifinalist.

Kyle Hiebert anchored a strong back line that helped Missouri State win its third straight Valley regular season championship.

The Manitoba, Canada native also scored three goals from the defender position.

15 players were named semifinalists, three finalists will be named next week and the award will be announced January seventh.

And five Missouri State soccer Bears were named All-West Region by the United Soccer Coaches.

Kyle Hiebert, Josh Dolling, Kian Yari and Aadne Bruseth were all first team All-Region.

And Bears keeper Michael Creek was named second team.