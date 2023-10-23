SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The winningest coach in Missouri State athletics history will retire at the end of the spring 2024 softball season.

Holly Hesse has coached the Bears softball team for 36 years and has won 903 games.

She led Mo State to six NCAA tournament appearances and six Missouri Valley conference tournament crowns.

And two more regular season titles.

Hesse was named the Valley coach of the year in 1994 and was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

“I’ve been blessed and honored to spend my entire head coaching career at Missouri State a community that I deeply love and cherish,” said Hesse.