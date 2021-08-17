Herrera leads Springfield past Surge 8-6

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals returned home Tuesday night to open a short six game homestand against Wichita.

And the home games are quickly coming to an end for the Double AA Cardinals.

After Sunday, only six more home games remain next month.

The Wichita Wind Surge lead the Double-A Central 18 games ahead of Springfield.

A little rain before the game, no worries.

Wichita attacked in the top of the first, BJ Boyd with a drive deep to right, over the fence, onto of the Rowe roof, a two run shot it’s 2-nothing Surge.

DJ Burt follows with a single to center, Jermaine Palacios scores it’s 3-nothing.

But Springfield would get two back in the bottom half, Ivan Herrera deep to left, over the bullpen, and the scoreboard, that’s a two run shot, it’s 3-2.

The Cardinals would take the lead in the second, Chandler Redmond takes this deep to right, that’s a two run shot, and it’s 4-3 Springfield.

Wichita regrabs the lead in the fourth, Spencer Steer takes this deep to left center, over the fence, up on the berm, a two run shot, 5-4 Wind Surge.

Herrera hit another homer for Springfield and the Cardinals win 8-6.