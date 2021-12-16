Here’s what a win over the Chargers would do for the Chiefs in AFC standings

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 12: Derrick Gore #40 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his touchdown run with teammates during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) are currently the top team in the AFC West and the no. 3 seed in the AFC.

As they begin the final four-game stretch of the 2021 regular season, only the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans (both 9-4), sit above the Chiefs in AFC standings. Any win or loss by these three teams can fluctuate them between no. 1 and no. 3.

While a Week 15 win against the Los Angeles Chargers wouldn’t clinch the division or a playoff berth, it would place the Chiefs as the no. 1 seed until New England and Tennessee play on Saturday and Sunday.

The Patriots play the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, which is sure to be an intriguing matchup. The Colts have won four of their last five and are coming off a bye week.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Titans face a 6-6-1 Pittsburgh Steelers team that has lost their last three of four.

Here are some scenarios of how the standings could look at the end of Sunday.

Chiefs win, Patriots win, Titans win: standings don’t change

Chiefs loss, Patriots win, Titans win: Chargers take no. 3 seed, Pats and Titans stay at no. 1 and no. 2

Chiefs win, Patriots win, Titans loss: Pats no. 1 seed, Chiefs no. 2 seed, Titans no. 3 seed

Chiefs win, Patriots loss, Titans win: Titans no. 1 seed, Chiefs no. 2 seed, Pats no. 3 seed

Chiefs win, Pats/Titans loss: Chiefs no. 1 seed, Pats no. 2 seed, Titans no. 3 seed