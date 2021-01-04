Here’s the schedule for this weekend’s NFL playoff games
DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — It’ll be a triple header both Saturday and Sunday when the NFL playoffs begin.
Green Bay (13-3) is the top seed in the NFC after beating Chicago 35-16, but the Bears (8-8) got in as the lowest conference seed when the Rams (10-6) defeated Arizona 18-7. Los Angeles is No. 6 in the NFC field and travels to Seattle (12-4) for the late Saturday afternoon game, while the Bears go to New Orleans (12-4) for the second of three games next Sunday. The Cardinals (8-8) finished the season with two straight losses.
Baltimore (11-5) took the top wild-card seed in the AFC with its 38-3 romp at Cincinnati. The Ravens will play the early Sunday game at Tennessee (11-5), the winner of the AFC South thanks to a wild 41-38 victory at Houston in which Derrick Henry became the eighth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.
The Titans knew they owned a playoff berth after Miami (10-6) lost at Buffalo 56-26. Indianapolis (11-5) then ended the Dolphins’ chances when it took care of Jacksonville, 28-14.
Indy, coached by Frank Reich, will kick off the playoffs Saturday at Buffalo in an intriguing matchup: In January 1992, Reich filled in as Buffalo’s QB and led the Bills to the NFL’s biggest comeback victory, 41-38 in overtime against the Houston Oilers.
With the win, the Bills (13-3) clinched the AFC’s No. 2 playoff seed and matched a single-season record for victories, set in both 1990 and ’91, when they made the Super Bowl.
The schedule for the NFL playoffs was released Sunday night, Jan. 3:
(All Times EST)
Wild-card playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 9
- Indianapolis at Buffalo, 12:05 p.m.
- Rams at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
- Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 10
- Baltimore at Tennessee, 12:05 p.m.
- Chicago at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m.
- Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 16 and Sunday, Jan. 17
- NFC lowest seed remaining at Green Bay
- AFC lowest seed remaining at Kansas City
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 24
Super Bowl
- At Tampa, Fla.
- Sunday, Feb. 7, 5:30 p.m.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.