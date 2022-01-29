SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drury Lady Panthers continue to get everyone’s best shot this season and continue to protect home court.

The 4th ranked Lady Panthers outlasted Missouri S&T 71-59 on Saturday afternoon at O’Reilly Family Events Center.

“Every win is good; 21, I’ll take that,” Drury head coach Eagan said in a release.

Mia Henderson scored a career-high 16 points to go with six rebounds and three steals.

The Lady Panthers (21-2, 11-1) forced 24 Miners turnovers , which led to 21 Drury points.

“A lot of our runs are triggered by the defense,” Eagan said. “We were sporadic with that. Overall, we held them to 59 points. I’ll take that.”

Kaylee DaMitz was the other Lady Panther scoring in double-figures with 12 points.

Drury is back on Thursday at Missouri-St. Louis.