SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The high school basketball season is starting to get into full gear this week.

The Parkview Vikings tipped off the new season Thursday night in the fifth Arvest Classic.

The Vikings hosting Jefferson City Helias.

Jack Simpson takes over as head coach at Parkview after leading Catholic to last year’s final four.

And nice pass to Elias Govan with the layup, and the Vikings were up by 11 in the third quarter.

The Crusaders fighting back, Jacob Rembecki splits the defense and get the basket, it’s 37-24.

Parkview’s first shot here is off, but there’s Govan with the board, bucket and the foul, Vikings up by 12.

Then Govan, just a sophomore with the reverse layup, Vikings up 39-24.

But Helias staged a big rally, forced overtime and won 58-55 in the overtime.