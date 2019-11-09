Heat cranking up on Chad Morris after Arkansas gets blown out at home by Western Kentucky

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (CBS) – Arkansas’ season took a terrifying turn on Saturday afternoon when they fell 45-19 at the hands of Western Kentucky. The loss drops the Razorbacks to a 2-8 mark in the second year with Chad Morris at the helm.

The Razorbacks fell behind 35-7 at halftime and surrendered 478 yards of total offense to the Hilltoppers. Five of Arkansas’ six first-half possessions resulted in a punt or turnover.

Quarterbacks John Stephen Jones and K.J. Jefferson combined to complete just 9-of-25 passes for 87 yards and two interceptions.

One of the underlying storylines of this defeat was just who the Razorbacks lost to. Western Kentucky quarterback Ty Storey transferred from Arkansas after falling out of favor with Morris.

What did Storey do? He completed 22-of-32 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown while also adding 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Storey saw the field during the 2018 season for the Razorbacks and was fairly productive during that time. The signal-caller completed 57.2% of his passes and threw 11 touchdowns in seven games at Arkansas.

Morris brought in transfer quarterbacks Ben Hicks (SMU) and Nick Starkel (Texas A&M) to the program as Morris viewed them as potential upgrades over Starkel. In Saturday’s blowout, neither Hicks or Starkel saw the field and Storey shined in a revenge game.

Now, this brings up the question: is Morris on the hot seat? The answer has to be yes considering what Morris has done in his first two seasons in Fayetteville.

Morris has accumulated a 4-18 record after leaving SMU to take the Arkansas job following the 2017 season. The Razorbacks have now lost six consecutive games and his lone victories came against Portland State and Colorado State this year.

The 2018 season was more of the same as Morris tallied just two wins and none of those came in SEC play. Morris has an 0-13 record in SEC games during his tenure.

If Arkansas does decide to buy out Morris, he will be owed over $12 million from the school if he receives a buyout before Dec. 1, 2019.