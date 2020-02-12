Heartbreaking loss at SIU pains Ford

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will hit the JQH Arena hardwood Wednesday night hoping to bounce back from Saturday night’s heartbreaking loss to Southern Illinois.

The Salukis had the ball under their own basket with less than two seconds left.

The ball was thrown the length of the court and Marcus Domask hit the game winner at the buzzer.

Wednesday night, the Bears will play a Drake team that beat them by just two points in late January.

Keandre cook’s game winner rimmed out in des moines, missouri state has lost four of its last five.

“Our entire team was down. I hadn’t seen that amount of emotion in a locker room since St. Louis last year. Oh yea every loss is tough. I mean every loss makes me sick physcially. But we’re right where we would be anywhere else. The next game is the biggest game, yea. You have to take care of your business. Then the next game will be bigger then the one we just played,” said Ford.

There are still two and a half weeks left in the regular season.

And Arch Madness is still on the horizon.

But Missouri State basketball announced Tuesday it’s going to Jamaica next season.

The Bears will take part in the 2020 Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic.

This is the fourth year for the tournament at Montego Bay in Jamaica.

It will be held November 20th to the 22nd.

So far Missouri State and Wake Forest are the only teams that have confirmed they’ll be a part of the event.

If you can’t go to Jamaica, you can watch it on CBS Sports Net.