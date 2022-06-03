OZARK, Mo–When the week started, four high school baseball teams from the Ozarks were hoping for a state championship.

Gainesville, Rogersville and Springfield Catholic all fell short.

Friday afternoon Willard was the last to carry local hopes for a title.

Willard was looking for back to back state championships facing Festus.

And the Willard Tigers open the scoring in the top of the first, Owen Bushnell singles to center, Kade Bieller scores as does Cooper Hampton it’s 2-nothing Willard.

But Festus evens it up in the bottom half, first a wild pitch scores Jackson Gross from third, it’s 2-1.

Then Tyler Bizzle lifts this fly ball to center, deep enough to score Hayden Bates on the sac fly, it’s 2-2.

Willard retakes the lead in the third, Kyden McMain singles to left, Klayton Kiser scores and it’s 3-2 Willard.

Festus tied it up and three, and it stayed that way until the bottom of the eighth inning, Festus with the bases loaded, two outs, a 3-2 count, and the walk forces in the run, and Festus wins 4-3 in eight.