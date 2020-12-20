Healthy Prim & Ridder combine for career nights

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s been a long journey to being healthy for fellow Missouri State Men’s Basketball senior Forwards Gaige Prim and Jared Ridder.

That journey saw a new high Saturday as both recorded career performances in the Bears’ 94-67 win over visiting Northwestern State.

Jared Ridder drained a career high six threes for 18 points in the win.

Prim, meanwhile, nearly notched the program’s first triple double thanks to a career high 26 points alongside nine rebounds and nine assists.

“It’s great because injuries aren’t fun,” Ridder said. “Gaige is one of the best big men in the country and he’s a lot of fun to play with because they’re going to double team him a lot. We’re going to get a lot of open shots from that.”

“It’s the best because last year you just felt like I was always coming out,” Prim said. “This year, I’ve got a lot more freedom. I can just play my game and stay in my groove. I can just keep playing. It’s just good to be healthy.”

The Bears improve to 2-0 with the win and face a quick turnaround with Arkansas Little Rock (4-2) coming to JQH Arena on Monday for a 7:00 pm tip-off.