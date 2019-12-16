Hayley Frank emotional in return to Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Despite fouling out, Strafford alum and current Mizzou Women’s Basketball freshman Hayley Frank nearly posted a double-double in Sunday’s loss to the Lady Bears.

Frank finished with nine total points and eight rebounds in her return to the court she won four state titles on for Strafford.

Afterwards, Frank was moved to tears discussing how much the Ozarks community support meant to her.

“It means so much,” Frank said. “Strafford really means everything to me. Through everything, they’ve been there. This season has been hard, but just like knowing that all those people have my back. Sorry.”

“She’s a winner, she really is,” Mizzou Head Coach Robin Pingeton said. “She’s a coach’s dream to be honest with you. She’s really special and I couldn’t be more proud that she’s on our team.”