Hartville wins second straight state championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Hartville Eagles are perfect.

The Eagles beat Monroe City 43-35 on Saturday night at JQH Arena to claim their second straight state championship, this one at the class 3 level.

The win also capped off an undefeated season with the Eagles going 31-0.

“It’s definitely special. It’s crazy to think we went undefeated, it’s not something you think would happen, but we’ve done it and it’s real now,” Hartville senior Cody Mahan said. “We’re going to live it up at home.”

Points were scarce in the first quarter with the Eagles leading 6-5.

The Eagles picked up steam in the third quarter behind a Ryce Piper dunk and Braden Branstetter three pointer, which gave them their largest lead at 9.

The Panthers (27-3) fought back following a Logan Buhlig and-one that cut the Hartville lead to 37-35.

The Eagles would finish the game on a 6-0 run to seal the perfect season.

“If you sit there and think about it, it’ll make your eyes tear up a bit. This senior group has been special to me individually,” Hartville senior Ryce Piper said. “We’re really close and have been since we were 3 years old.”