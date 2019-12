SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Hartville boys basketball added yet another upset to their Blue & Gold tournament run on Saturday.

The class two Eagles had already beaten class four Marshfield and class five Branson.

In Saturday’s blue division semifinal matchup, Hartville did it again taking down Class five’s Willard, 52-41.

Ryce Piper led the way with 22 points in the victory.

The Eagles will face Logan-Rogersville in the blue division championship at 7:00 pm Monday, December 30th at JQH Arena.