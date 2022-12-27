SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the boys side, the 77th annual Blue & Gold tournament started quarterfinal play at Great Southern Bank Arena.

In a blue division quarterfinal Camdenton battled Hartville.

The Eagles are the third seed on the blue side, with the Lakers checking in with the sixth seed.

And the Lakers going inside to Oscar Robbins on the block and it’s a 5-0 start.

Hartville answers with back to back threes, the second here by Grant Culver and that makes it a one point game.

Then the Eagles going inside to sophomore Jackson Ward, easy off the glass, 13-9 Hartville.

Camdenton hitting from the outside as well, Aaron Poage from the top of the arc, 14-13 Lakers.

But Hartville holds on and wins 55-41 to advance and play Republic in the semis.