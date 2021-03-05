Hartville tops Greenwood, reaches semifinals

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Separation was not to be expected on Friday night at Baptist Bible College.

And it was not given.

Hartville and Greenwood battled down to the final moments, but the Eagles secured the 36-33 win and place in the class 3 state semifinals.

Brady Ward started off strong scoring nine of the first 11 Hartville (29-0) points, and kept the momentum going as he scored a team-high 16.

Georgetown commit Aminu Mohammed scored 10 in his final high school game for Greenwood (20-6).

Mohammed broke a 24-24 tie late in the game with a reverse layup, but Hartville responded with back-to-back three pointers from Ward and Cody Mahan to take a 30-28 lead.

While the Eagles didn’t hit all of their free throws down the stretch, they did hit enough to seal the win and keep their perfect season alive.

It’s the second time this season the Eagles were able to beat the Blue Jays.

The defending state champion Eagles will play Lift for Life Academy on Friday at Hammons Student Center for a trip to the class 3 state championship game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football
Weather App Team 300x250

MSU Bears Basket Ball

MSU Lady Bears BB Generic

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets