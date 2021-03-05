Hartville tops Greenwood, reaches semifinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Separation was not to be expected on Friday night at Baptist Bible College.

And it was not given.

Hartville and Greenwood battled down to the final moments, but the Eagles secured the 36-33 win and place in the class 3 state semifinals.

Brady Ward started off strong scoring nine of the first 11 Hartville (29-0) points, and kept the momentum going as he scored a team-high 16.

Georgetown commit Aminu Mohammed scored 10 in his final high school game for Greenwood (20-6).

Mohammed broke a 24-24 tie late in the game with a reverse layup, but Hartville responded with back-to-back three pointers from Ward and Cody Mahan to take a 30-28 lead.

While the Eagles didn’t hit all of their free throws down the stretch, they did hit enough to seal the win and keep their perfect season alive.

It’s the second time this season the Eagles were able to beat the Blue Jays.

The defending state champion Eagles will play Lift for Life Academy on Friday at Hammons Student Center for a trip to the class 3 state championship game.