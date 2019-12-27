Hartville takes perfect record into Blue and Gold semi’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 74th annual Blue & Gold Tournament worked into its quarterfinal stage Friday at JQH Arena.

On the Blue side, the Branson Pirates pulled an upset in the first round and were looking to do it again against Hartville.

The Eagles are the fourth seed and took a perfect 9-0 record into the game.

Branson would jump out in front, Darion Williams with the corner three, it’s 5-3 Pirates.

But Hartville storms back, Brady Ward with the jumper it’s 9-5 Eagles.

Then Hartville with the defense, they get the steal, long pass to Cody Mahan, he misses the layup, but Eli Cook is there to clean it up, it’s 14-5 Eagles.

Branson getting the ball to Aden Arnette who splashes the three from the top of the key, but the Pirates were still down by ten.

And Hartville goes onto win 55-25.