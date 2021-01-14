Hartville stuns Kickapoo in Winter Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The nightcap of the Winter Classic featured Kickapoo against Hartville.

And Hartville’s Braden Branstetter off the screen, gets the ball on the low post, nice moves for the hoop, it’s 7-4 Eagles.

Kickapoo with the inbounds pass to Isaac Haney, the future Missouri State Bear with the corner three, it’s a two point game.

This one was close the whole way, Hartville’s Ryce Piper with the deep, deep three it’s 14-10 Eagles.

Later the Chiefs with the full court pressure, forces the turnover, and Haney gets the loose ball and the hoop, Kickapoo was on top 20-17.

But Hartville hangs on and wins 48-45.