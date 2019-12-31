Hartville stays perfect, wins Blue championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In the Blue division championship it was 11-0 Hartville against Rogersville.

And this was close all the way, fourth quarter Rogersville with the quick look down the lane to Josh Linehan and the senior scores it’s tied up at 32.

Hartville would retake the lead, Ryce Piper with the fake handoff, and then takes it strong to the rack, its 48-40 Eagles pulling away.

It’s a six point lead late, the Wildcats trying to get back in it, but Hartville’s Cody Mahan with the steal and the layup, it’s 51-42.

And the Eagles win the Blue division trophy with a 52-46 win.