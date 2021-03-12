Hartville soars into championship game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hartville continues its grip over Missouri high school basketball.

The Eagles beat Lift for Life Academy 58-21 in the class 3 semifinals on Friday afternoon at Hammons Student Center.

The Eagles picked up the pace in the first quarter, using a run to build a quick double-digit lead.

Following a basket and hustle play from Braden Branstetter to give the Eagles another possession, Brady Ward beat the first quarter buzzer to make it a 14-4 game after one quarter.

The lead would bubble to 35-9 as both teams left the court and headed to the locker rooms for halftime.

Branstetter led the way with 23 points, scoring 13 of that in the first half.

The Eagles have a chance to wrap up their second-straight state championship on Saturday afternoon against Monroe City at JQH Arena.