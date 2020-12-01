Hartville runs past Seneca

Sports

by: Dan Lindblad

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVER, Mo. — Two games into the season, the Hartville Eagles have proved they are back for another title run.

The defending Class 2 state champions beat Seneca 79-37 on Monday night to open the Clever Boys Basketball Invitational.

The win pushes Hartville to 2-0 on the season, with both wins occurring in more than 30 point blowouts.

The Eagles opened the game with two runs, the first a 6-0 run to start the game, followed shortly after with another 11-0 run to push the lead to double digits.

Hartville advances to play Hillcrest in the tournament semifinals on Friday against Hillcrest.

Seneca will try to bounce back against Lebanon in the consolation bracket.

