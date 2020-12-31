Hartville repeats as Blue division champions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In the Blue division of the Blue & Gold tournament, Hartville was looking to defend its championship against Nixa.

Nixa was looking for it’s 11th Blue & Gold championship.

Braden Branstetter starts the game off with a bang, he hits the three to open the scoring.

He finished with 19 points.

More Hartville on the attack, Ryce Piper drives to the rack and gets the hoop and the harm, that put the Hartville Eagles up 17-8.

Nixa had the needed response, T.J. Sorgenfrei given too much space, and he takes advantage, connecting from deep, Nixa gets as close one.

But Hartville never trailed, Eli Cook working down low, he hits the turnaround j.

And Hartville repeats as champions 57-46.

“I don’t care how I play, I just care about how the team finishes. We got the job done, we beat a team that we really wanted to beat. They dropped us and that kind of gave us the urge to beat them tonight. Winning big games, we always have a tough schedule, but it prepares us for the end of the road, now we have another big one behind us,” said Hartville’s Braden Branstetter.