Hartville pulls away from Skyline for Class Two Title

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hartville Boys Basketball completed a dominant 31-2 season Saturday, topping Skyline 69-40 to claim the Class 2 Title.

After a close start, the Eagles rattled off a 13-0 run and a 26-13 lead and never turned back.

Braden Branstetter led the way with 20 points while Ryce Piper added 18 points of his own.

“You know, Hartville has a rich basketball tradition – a very rich basketball tradition,” Hartville Head Coach Brett Reed said. “There’s been a lot of great coaches and great players come through the program. I think it’s undisputable now that the greatest team in Hartville history is sitting right here in front of you.”

“It feels great,” Hartville Sr. Guard Holton Simmons said. “Around my house, both my brothers both got rings. I didn’t have one and I was running out of time. Mom and Dad said they were going to kick me out if I didn’t win one. I wanted to get one real bad. To go out with boys like this and God just bless our team all year. I mean, we give all the glory to God. It’s just been a great year and I’m sure going to miss these guys, but man to go out with a state championship win. We couldn’t be happier.”