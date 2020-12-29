Hartville keeps blue division title hopes alive

Sports

by: Dan Lindblad

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The number one seed in the blue division proved itself once again on Tuesday.

Hartville powered past Ava 57-38, advancing to the semifinals of the Blue & Gold Tournament.

With the win, Hartville pushed its overall record in the tournament to an even 44-44.

The Eagles pushed their lead up to 20 points early in the third quarter and kept it relatively uneventful from then on.

Hartville, the 2019 blue division champions, will continue its bid for a repeat on Wednesday against Catholic/Skyline at JQH Arena at 1 pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets