Hartville keeps blue division title hopes alive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The number one seed in the blue division proved itself once again on Tuesday.

Hartville powered past Ava 57-38, advancing to the semifinals of the Blue & Gold Tournament.

With the win, Hartville pushed its overall record in the tournament to an even 44-44.

The Eagles pushed their lead up to 20 points early in the third quarter and kept it relatively uneventful from then on.

Hartville, the 2019 blue division champions, will continue its bid for a repeat on Wednesday against Catholic/Skyline at JQH Arena at 1 pm.