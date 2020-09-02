Hartville joins 2021 Tournament of Champions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Bass Pro Tournament of Champions announced Wednesday Hartville High School is joining the field for the 2021 tournament set for January 14th through the 16th at JQH Arena.

The Eagles boys basketball team replaces Philadelphia Roman Catholic which dropped out of the tournament Tuesday.

That decision comes due to Pennsylvania not allowing its schools to leave the state for games because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Hartville is the defending Class Two Missouri state champion and return all but one player from that title roster.

Here is an updated team list after the change:

– IMG Academy

– Pace Academy

– DeSmet

– Bishop Gorman

– Sunrise Christian

– Greenwood

– Kickapoo

– Hartville