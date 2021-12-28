Hartville flys past Willard into Blue semis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 76th annual Blue & Gold boys high school basketball tournament continued Tuesday at JQH Arena.

The other Blue division quarterfinal featured Hartville against Willard.

And third quarter action, Willard’s Cooper Wilken with the three from the top of the arc, it’s a two point game.

Hartville answers from the outside as well, Eric Wilson with the corner three, it was 32-28 Eagles.

Willard not going away, the look inside to Haden Brown, nice move in the paint, it’s a one point game.

But Hartville pulls away late, Brody McNiel with the triple, and the Eagles move into the Blue semifinals with a 47-41 win.