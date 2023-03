SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Class 2 boys semifinal, Salisbury against Hartville.

And the Panthers Hayden Wooldridge with the pull up jumper it’s 22-10 Salisbury second quarter.

But Hartville would go on a run, Payton Cogdill with the blocked shot, the ball goes to Haylon Bel, coast to coast, spin move and the senior scores it’s a ten point deficit.

Then the Eagles Logan Simpson goes strong to the rack for the hoop and the harm, it’s a 22-16 game.

But Salisbury goes onto win 46-34.