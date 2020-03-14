Hartville dominates Milan in Class 2 semifinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The other Class 2 boys semi had Hartville against Milan.

The Wildcats boys coached by Andrea Dabney.

Hartville on the break, but Holton Simmon’s layup is swatted away by Hunter Shaw, but the Eagles Ryce Piper followed up with the hoop and the foul, it’s 6-nothing Hartville.

Milan’s Ryan Dabney gives up the ball, gets it back and gets the hoop and the harm, it’s a five point game.

Hartville would heat up from the perimeter, Braden Branstetter with the three pointer it’s 12-5.

Later the junior would do it again, another three pointer, 20-7 Hartville.

And the Eagles win 71-37 and will play Skyline Saturday for an Ozarks area Class 2 state championship game.