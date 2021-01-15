Hartville dominant in win over Greenwood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In a matchup of the past two state champions from Missouri’s class 2, the Eagles proved to have an edge.

Hartville topped Greenwood 48-31 on Friday night, the second night of the Springfield Winter Classic.

The win follows the Eagles Thursday night win over Kickapoo to open the tournament.

Hartville raced out to a 16-4 lead over Greenwood before settling the tempo late in the first quarter.

Ryce Piper scored 20 points to lead the Eagles, while Greenwood star Aminu Mohammed was held to eight points.

The Eagles will finish the tournament against Sunrise Christian on Saturday. Greenwood will have its rematch with Kickapoo.