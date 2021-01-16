Hartville completes Winter Classic sweep

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Hartville Eagles just refuse to lose.

The Eagles beat Sunrise Christian Academy (varsity) on Saturday 48-34 to complete a sweep at the Springfield Winter Classic.

Ryce Piper continued his high-level play with a 17 point performance to lead the Eagles (19-0) on the final day of the round-robin tournament.

Braden Branstetter also reached the double-digit mark, going for 14 points.

The Eagles were able to reach a halftime lead of 26-15 and then keep the Buffaloes at a distance the rest of the game.

Hartville will continue its chase of perfection on Thursday against Dora.