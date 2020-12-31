Hartville advances to Blue title game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s semifinal night for the 75th annual Blue & Gold boys high school basketball tournament.

Blue division action Wednesday afternoon at JQH Arena.

The first semi featured the defending Blue champion Hartville Eagles against Springfield Catholic.

In the third quarter, Cody Mahan bounce pass to Brady Ward on the backdoor cut and layup, Eagles up six.

But next Catholic possession it’s Will Squibb hitting the three ball, that makes it a one possession game.

Hartville can play the perimeter game, Braden Branstetter from the corner is good, Eagles finish the game on a 24-9 spree.

They win it 57-39 to advance to a second straight Blue division title game.