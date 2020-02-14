Hard working Bears defend home floor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State mens basketball team is currently in a tie for sixth place in the Valley standings.

In our Bear Nation report, there are two weeks left in the regular season for Dana Ford’s team to climb into a more secure position in the standings.

Especially if Missouri State plays like it did Wednesday night against Drake.

The Bears shot 53 percent from the field, 56 percent from three.

In fact Missouri State made 11 three pointers in the first half to build a 22 point halftime lead.

The Bears won 97-62.

Five Bears were in double figures led by Keandre Cook’s 19 points.

Lamont West and Gaige Prim talked about the team’s new philosophy.

“We’re playing as a team, playing hard and playing together. That’s what we’re going to do for the rest of the season,” said West

“I think we’re all hungry. We just want to keep winning. We want to keep doing what we’re doing and keep this going. Team wise we’re playing a lot better, more collectively. I think all the guys on the team have gotten over themselves so we’re just playing as a team right now. We’re playing for the guy next to us. For us it was frustrating but it’s a new team. So you have to get used to each other. The best time is right now and we’re going to keep chugging along,” said Prim.