SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame saluted the pigskin Wednesday at it’s annual football luncheon.

Two players, one coach, and one team were part of the five person, five team class.

The players were Springfield Catholic product Seth Wand who played six seasons in the NFL after an all-American career at Northwest Missouri State.

Clay Harbor played his college football at Missouri State before his seven year NFL career.

Bob Beatty played college football at Missouri Southern then won 15 Kentucky state high school championships as a coach.

The 2004-06 Ray-Pec football team was inducted.

As was Parkview basketball product Rhonda Blades Brown who played at Vanderbilt and in the WNBA.

And the voice of Carl Junction athletics Terry Higgins.

Kickapoo cross country, Wheaton softball from the mid 90’s and the 1992 Missouri Southern softball team were honored.

Harbor says Springfield and his alma mater will always have a special place in his heart.

“It was truly special to me. Just the university, the coaches, the teammates that were side by side with me through all those morning workouts. Those tough losses, those big wins, the big catches, the missed blocks. Just the group of guys that we had were really special. And I love this city and I love getting back here. It’s special coming back here where it all began for me. Because this is where I learned. Where I figured out I can do this thing. I always had the dream growing up. I want to play professional sports. I want to go to the NFL. Here in Springfield, Missouri State University, that’s where the dream became a reality,” said Harbor.