SPRINGFIELD –The Springfield Cardinals have just started a long two week road trip, but that doesn’t mean all is quiet at Hammons Field – quite the contrary.

KOLR 10’s Chris Pinson shows us why the ballpark will look different when the team returns.

“They’re going to be wildly efficient compared to the old standard. You’re making more light with less energy.”

For the last 18 years, the bright lights of Hammons Field have illuminated the night sky.

Six towering beacons shining down on the stands, fans, and diamond.

And on July fourth, they’ll be giving the fireworks celebration a run for its money.

“We are in process right now of swapping out our original field lights,” said Vice President of Stadium Operations Aaron Lowrey. “So, 2005, 164 medal haloid. We’re retrofitting to 140 LED. We’ll be increasing our foot candle about 30 percent.”

The move comes as the first of many updates required by Major League Baseball for all its affiliated minor league stadiums.

“Most of the other changes we will need to do to the ballpark are involved in areas that we use heavily during the season. So they’re gonna be off-season projects at best. But this project, we could stage, then go, go, go, go for about two weeks with the idea that we could unveil it all on one of the bigger nights of the year, the Fourth of July,” said Lowrey.

The deadline is approaching quickly, but so far, it’s looking like all systems “glow.”

“In two days we’ve gotten two poles. So, we’re on track, we’ve got a great crew they’ve done hundreds and hundreds of these jobs. We believe in what they do and the product that we’re putting in.”

Players and fans will get their first look at the new, radiant lights when the Cardinals open a two week homestand beginning, July 4.