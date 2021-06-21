Hall of Fame Quarterback Terry Bradshaw stops by KOLR10; talks Chiefs, NFL & COVID-19, and more

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Four-time Super Bowl champion Terry Bradshaw discussed his ties to the Springfield area, and lots of football!

It may be June, but football really has no offseason. Pro Football Hall of Fame QB and former Pittsburgh Steeler Terry Bradshaw stopped by to talk about many different sports topics surrounding the NFL offseason with KOLR10 Daybreak Anchor Jesse Inman.

Bradshaw, 72, discussed his ties to the Ozarks. One of his daughters is a former Missouri State University volleyball player.

Had the privilege of choppin' it up with Terry Bradshaw today! I'll be posting clips from our chat. Very entertaining. We talked:



– Ties to the area

– Chiefs (Mahomes & rebounding from Super Bowl)

– Aaron Rodgers

– Steelers

– NFL and COVID

– Choice words for Cole Beasley😳 pic.twitter.com/ioDWJOvsVY — Jesse Inman (@jesseinmanTV) June 21, 2021

“She went there two years on a volleyball scholarship. Then, she went to another university in Missouri on a basketball scholarship,” says Bradshaw.

Bradshaw’s wife, Tammy, is originally from the 417 area too.

“She’s from Rogersville. Huge Chiefs fan. She goes up to their playoff games. I have a Mahomes helmet I got him to sign for her,” Bradshaw says.

Tammy’s love for the Chiefs is so deep, she named one of the stud yearlings at their Oklahoma ranch “Mahomes.”

Bradshaw says he enjoys visiting her hometown of Rogersville and loves the experience of visiting Branson.

As far as the Chiefs go, Bradshaw believes they will bounce back from their February Super Bowl loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – thanks in large part to the revamped offensive line.

One of the main pieces set to help fortify the protection around Patrick Mahomes is Kyle Long, the son of Bradshaw’s ‘FOX NFL Sunday’ colleague Howie Long.

Bradshaw says he believes Kyle chose Kansas City because of the coaching there and suggests he wouldn’t want to be overshadowed by his dad’s long legacy in the silver and black of the Raiders.

Another big topic this offseason is the cold war between reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and his longtime team, the Green Bay Packers.

Speaking of the Chiefs, Bradshaw expects them to control the AFC West once again, barring some unexpected moves at Mile High… Takes a dig at the Raiders too LOL. pic.twitter.com/wK25EI6EYo — Jesse Inman (@jesseinmanTV) June 21, 2021

Bradshaw sounds off on that situation, as well as Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley’s comments voicing displeasure with the NFL’s new COVID-19 protocols. Beasley has suggested he would rather retire than follow the NFL’s COVID rules or get vaccinated. Bradshaw did not mince words.

“Go ahead and retire. Get your ass on out and go to work somewhere. Who needs to make $10 million a year? That’s the dumbest thing I ever heard in my life,” Bradshaw says.

He believes it is a major advantage for players and teams to get vaccinated, as they will not have to follow the same strenuous protocols as those who choose not to get vaccinated.

The four-time Super Bowl champ will be bringing “The Terry Bradshaw Show” to Branson on August 1, 2, 4, and 6 at the Clay Cooper Theater. He will be performing and singing live for a performance that combines part of his personal life story with a full setlist of songs.