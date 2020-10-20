Hall honors KOLR-10’s Henning with President’s Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Also being honored by the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame at this luncheon was retired KOLR 10 general manager Leo Henning.

The Hall presented Henning with the President’s Award.

The award goes to a person who has championed the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and supports athletics in the state.

Henning was our GM for eight years and in that time built our relationship with the Hall, and our sports profile at Missouri State University.

“Oh it means a great deal. It’s great recognition for the station. And actually its a recognition for all the people in the Springfield area media who support the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. I’m very proud of the people at KOLR 10 and I’m pleased to accept this award in their honor,” said Henning.

