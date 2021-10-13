Hali and West highlight MSHOF football induction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame celebrated football at Wednesday’s annual Pigskin Luncheon.

Five people and two programs were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tamba Hali and Mizzou All-American runningback Devin West were included in the group along with Kickapoo and Central Missouri’s Scott Loveland, Salem Coach Bill Schuchardt and Lebanon radio voice Kevin Stubblefield.

Both Halie and West reflected on their time on the gridiron and the hard work that came with it.

“I had a motor, a relentless type of playing never quitting on the play,” Hali said. “I worked hard at it. It didn’t come natural. My work ethic toward the game in the offseason was always football, football. I tried to use different ways to condition myself. Just so I could be ready to play at a high level..”

“Yeah, I look at Mizzou today,” West said. “I look at Mizzou ten years ago. I won’t tell you how long ago it was that I was there, but you could figure it out. What an awesome program. That’s what I can say. I know coming in it wasn’t so awesome. And you had to change attitudes, change mentalities, and change the way you think about things.”

The Harrisonville and Cassville football programs also went into the hall.

Eleven other players were honored by being named members of the “Elite 11.”