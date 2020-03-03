Hailey Diestelkamp wins ninth GLVC Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -The Drury men and women will both start their GLVC postseason tournament Thursday, March 5, in Edwardsville, Illinois.

The men will play the top seed Missouri-St Louis.

The Lady Panthers will play Maryville.

Drury senior Hailey Diestelkamp will go into the postseason red hot.

She scored a team record and GLVC record 53 points in Drury’s 118-70 win over Rockhurst.

Today, March 2, she was named the conference player of the week for a third straight week.

It’s the ninth time she’s been named the GLVC Player of the Week.