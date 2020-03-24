Hailey Diestelkamp named Division II Women’s Player of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hailey Diestelkamp, the senior forward from Owensville was named the NCAA Division II Women’s Player of the Year.

It’s the second straight season that Diestelkamp has won this honor.

Diestelkamp averaged 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals per game in her senior season.

She was named the GLVC, and Midwest Regional Player of the Year.

On Feb. 29th, Diestelkamp set a Drury record and GLVC record when she scored 53 points against Rockhurst.

“Her work ethic, her dedication to this program and her initial picking the right fit for her,” head coach Molly Miller said. “I mean she could have gone anywhere, to any mid-major.

The fact that she chose Drury to compete and win championships after championships, and then her contribution as an All-American, player of the year, it just worked really nicely into her basketball career.”